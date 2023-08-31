The Vermont Studio Center in Johnson will host a Virtual Artist Talk with Kayla Mohammadi on Friday, Sept. 8 at 7:30 p.m. All Virtual VSC events are hosted virtually and are free and open to the public. Register in advance to receive a private Zoom link.
To register, email info@vermontstudiocenter.org or call 802-635-2727.
For more information about VSC’s virtual events and in person programming, visit vermontstudiocenter.org/events-calendar.
Kayla Mohammadi, born in San Francisco, received her B.F.A. from University of Washington and M.F.A. from Boston University. Her current work has turned to creating abstract visual spaces by the use of overlapping marks and color. Space flattens in one area and expands in another. In some of the paintings you get a sense of looking through several layers. Marks are made as a final layer in one painting or mixed in the cacophony of light, color, movement in another. At times she forgoes freehand and uses a found stencil. The focus then turns to pattern and the interruption of pattern. She has always been interested in creating paintings that are both beautiful and unusual.
Mohammadi, an assistant professor at Massachusetts College of Art in Boston, is the recipient of several awards including: The American Academy of Arts and Letters Childe Hassam Purchase Prize in 2014; the Joan Mitchell Foundation Award for Painters in 2008 and the Joan Mitchell Artist Residency in New Orleans; the Dedalus Foundation Award for the Vermont Studio School Fellowship in 2008; the Ludwig Vogelstein Foundation Grant in 2006; the Blanche E. Colman Award in 2004; and the Constantin Alajalov Scholarship.
The Vermont Studio Center is located in the village of Johnson, Vermont and will celebrate its 40th anniversary in 2024.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.