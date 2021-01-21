John Fusco of Morristown, an award-winning screenwriter, film producer, novelist, singer-songwriter and musician, with more than 15 major movies and television shows to his credit, has received the 2020 Governor’s Award for Excellence in the Arts from the Vermont Arts Council.
He was selected by the governor from a list of nominations compiled from across the state and vetted by the council.
This year, the Council celebrates the awardees through brief films, which provide a glimpse of the exceptional talent and creative vision that the artists bring to their work and to Vermont. To view the films, visit vermontartscouncil.org/2020awardsrecipients.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.