“Nature’s Playground” is now showing at Bryan Memorial Gallery in Jeffersonville village through Sept. 3, featuring New England landscapes through the seasons.
From the vibrant colors of spring to the lush greenery of summer, the captivating hues of autumn and the serene beauty of winter, the exhibition captures the essence of the region’s natural wonders in various two-dimensional mediums.
Admission is free. For more, visit bryangallery.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.