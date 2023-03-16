The Current is presenting a series of workshops to complement “Tierra Dentro,” Esperanza Cortés’ new show at the gallery.
Through these workshops, participants will engage with the exhibition as active participants and students. Beginning with a workshop led by Esperanza, each class will feature a different skill set used to create the artwork in “Tierra Dentro.”
Workshops and public events run from Thursday, March 23, through Sunday, March 25.
• Thursday, March 23, 2023, 5:30 p.m., Artist talk by Esperanza Cortés. This multifaceted exhibit is rich with layered meanings and visual symbolism, pulling together personal narratives, cultural touchstones and a thought-provoking examination of the enduring impacts of colonialism in Colombia. Esperanza is an internationally recognized artist and recipient of awards such as the John Simon Guggenheim Grant and the Robert Rauschenberg Fellowship.
• Tuesday, March 21 to Thursday, March 23, Stowe Elementary School residency. Prior to her artist talk, Cortés will be at Stowe Elementary School as artist-in-residence. By sharing her artistic practice and professional dance experience, students will learn about the history of clave dance, percussion and rhythm and the traditional music of merengue, cumbia and salsa. Students will have an opportunity to perform with each other using percussive eggs and scarves provided by Cortés.
• Friday, March 24, 2023, 10 a.m. to noon, Symbols of LOVE workshop. Cortés will lead a ceramic workshop, demonstrating the techniques used to create the intricate flowers and designs that grace her work.
• Saturday, March 25, 10 a.m. to noon, Beaded Embellishments workshop. Multi-media artist Shannon O’Connell guides participants in creating beaded patches and pins in this family friendly workshop. Open to those ages 7 and up. Any children under the age of 13 must be accompanied by a participating adult.
• Saturday, March 25, 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., Remembrance Bracelets workshop. Explore themes of identity and memory in “Tierra Dentro “by creating your own wearable artwork. Guided by O’Connell, participants will design and create multi-strand necklaces or bracelets. Open to those ages 7 and up. Any children under the age of 13 must be accompanied by a participating adult.
For workshop information, go to thecurrentnow.org, or email gallery@thecurrentnow.org or call 802-253-8358.
