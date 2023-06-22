The Workroom is holding its annual summer exhibit at the Art Barn at Comfort Farm, 2313 West Hill Road, from July 1 to Aug. 15.
A small group of artists, The Workroom formed six years ago in a class taught and facilitated by Marcie Scudder at Stowe’s local art center.
“We were a photographers workroom committed to using our cameras as personal means of creative expression. We have continued to meet weekly in Stowe, cultivating connection and trust in our own voices and practices,” Scudder explained. “When forced to stay at home during the pandemic, we grew closer, learning more about one another through visual conversations.
As the group began making work for its annual summer exhibit, the mantra became “process not perfection,” Scudder said. “Each and every one of us has taken a step outside our comfort zone, embracing experimentation, exploration and play. What the viewer will experience is a multi-media presentation of a year’s artistic work.”
The group includes eight artists: Nancy Banks, Christie Cater, Rosalind Daniels, Lisa Dimondstein, Marcie Scudder, Kent Shaw, Peggy Smith and Shapleigh Smith.
Exhibit hours are Saturdays and Sundays from 1-4 p.m. or by appointment. An opening reception will be held Saturday, July 15, 4-6 p.m., and a conversation with the artists is Friday, Aug. 4, 5-6 p.m.
More information can be found at photographersworkroom-vt.com or by email at marcie@marciescudder.com.
