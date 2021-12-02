A series of generous donations last year have allowed The Current, the contemporary art education and exhibition center in Stowe, to expand education offerings to now include printmaking, glass work and ceramics among other multi-medium classes.
Classes are offered to adults and youth of all ages.
A sturdy printmaking press has been set up in the corner of the art center’s largest workroom. A variety of printing techniques, including with the use of woodblocks, are taught by instructors.
Two glass kilns donated from a community artist’s studio made the glass studio possible. Stained glass, glass sculpture, plateware and more can be created with the aid of these small but mighty heat makers.
One example of stained glass currently on exhibit at The Current is Donna Collins’ tree-shaped lamp, “Bonsai: Pine Tree with Water Feature.” Collins also happens to lead glass work classes. Other material, like mosaic tiles, can also be made with the use of the glass kiln.
The glass studio is for beginners and experienced artists alike. A ceramicist in Waterbury has been making use of the studio to develop a glass-making practice.
“It’s really fun, not just for people who are learning it for the first time, but seasoned artists who are really working on some new processes,” said Stephanie Drews-Sheldon, education manager at The Current.
The basement of the building that The Current shares with Stowe Free Library has been expanded into a full-service ceramics studio, complete with a fleet of pottery wheels and two large kilns that can fire at over 2,000 degrees for both classes as well as rentable studio space for artists, thanks to money received through the art center’s capital campaign to expand its studio space.
One of the artist-instructors overseeing the ceramics process is Maddy Bertrand-Gerndt.
“She was actually the manager at the Harvest Market before it closed down,” said Drews-Sheldon. “She’s a fantastic ceramic artist and she’s been doing amazing work with our glaze testing. Whenever you start up a new space, you have to decide what glazes are going to work for you, what kind of temperature kilns are running at and making sure that everything starts running smoothly.”
The Current’s education offerings are built on sophistication and hands-on creativity that can be offered by working artists. Others include Natalie Carr, ceramicist Tabbatha Henry, glass artist Jackie Bishop and multi-disciplinary artist Chiara No.
An art sampler series class at The Current, which includes six classes that explore glass, ceramics and printmaking is $360, a beginning pottery class is $260, and all of The Current’s education offerings for the fall and winter can be found at thecurrentnow.org.
Six-session youth classes range from $180 to $215. For both adult and youth classes, The Current is offering additional scholarships so “families (can) make art a priority during this challenging year.”
Private and semi-private lessons are also available.
Members’ Art Show
The fortieth Members’ Art Show and Sale, a collection of artists from The Current community, will be held in the gallery through Dec. 31.
The show is unjuried, meaning all submissions are accepted, and it’s an annual celebration of The Current’s members among the decor of the Festival of Trees & Lights.
The opening reception for the show will be held Friday, Dec. 3, from 5 to 7 p.m.
Editor’s note: Publisher and editor Greg Popa is on the board of The Current.
