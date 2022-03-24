Join The Current on Saturday, April 30, 5 p.m., at The Lodge at Spruce Peak for an elegant Parisian gala inspired by art and creativity.
This year’s theme, Springtime in Paris, offers an impressionist evening of dinner, dancing and imagination. The gala features a cocktail reception, silent and live auctions, dinner, dancing and late-night snacks, and complimentary select wine, beer and cocktails.
Discounted tables available until March 25. For ticket information and auction items, go to thecurrentnow.org.
