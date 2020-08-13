The exhibit “Where We’ve Been - Gen Z artists reflecting resilience in a time of uncertainty” will run through Oct. 30 in the Copley Common Space Gallery, River Arts, 74 Pleasant Street in Morrisville.
This is part of a program to offer teens the opportunity to refine their work and then curate an exhibit.
River Arts collaborated with artists Matt Neckers, who runs the Creative Media and Design program at Green Mountain Technology and Career Center, and Leila Bandar, professor at Northern Vermont University.
“Art making and creativity are more important than ever now,” program coordinator Judith Mathison said. “It felt really vital to reach out to these teens.”
Artists involved are Shawna Beattie and Serenity Braun of Peoples Academy, Abrie Howe of Stowe High School, and Erin Stoddard of Lamoille Union High School.
Gallery hours: Monday-Friday, 10 a.m.- 2 p.m. Admission is free.
For more information call 888-1261 or visit their website at riversrts.org.
