Vermont Studio Center in Johnson launched “Pride: A VSC Queer Alum Online Exhibition” in honor and celebration of Pride month 2021.
A jury selected 29 works from 28 queer artists who live throughout the United States, Canada, China and New Zealand. The exhibition went live June 1.
“Having a show like this is super important, where we can say “I see you and I support you,’” said Kristen Mills, visual arts program manager. “It’s about raising a platform or a voice for those who are not automatically granted one. And I feel honored to be a part of this community, a Vermont Studio Center alum who identifies as queer. This exhibition makes me proud.”
View the online exhibition at vermontstudiocenter.org.
