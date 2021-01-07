Cesar Cornejo will discuss the relationship between art, architecture and society in a virtual artist talk at the Vermont Studio Center in Johnson, Monday, Jan. 11, 7 p.m.
The event is free but registration is required.
Cornejo is influenced by having lived and worked in four different cultures: Peru, Japan, England and the United States, and each has motivated his way of thinking and working.
He works in several media, including sculpture, installation, painting, drawing, photography and performance. Cornejo is also the founder of the project Puno Museum of Contemporary Art, an alternative museum model that places community at its center.
