Want to learn more about Stowe’s most recent, large land conservation deal? The conservation of over 750 acres in Stowe known as Brownsville helped to preserve 169 years of history of the farms, families and schools that formerly existed in Brownsville, now a mostly untouched wilderness at Stowe’s northern gateway.
Stowe Historical Society offers “Brownsville: Past & Present,” at its museum, next to the Stowe Free Library and Helen Day Art Center, Bloody Brook School, 90 School St. The museum is open Tuesday and Saturday: noon to 3 p.m.; Thursday: 9 a.m. to noon; Saturday: noon to 3 p.m.; and when flags are out. 253-1518, stowehistoricalsociety.org.