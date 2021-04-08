Stowe Arts and Culture Council is now an official board of the town.
The council empowers and connects artistic communities to promote Stowe as a global center for the arts and was formed to establish and promote Stowe as an arts and culture destination to enhance quality of life and economic development.
It collaborates with the local community to explore and promote ways to address cultural, social and environmental issues through arts education and integration, as well as encourage commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion across all sectors of the community.
The town created the Stowe Arts and Culture Council in 2014 as an independent group to promote the arts and other cultural activities.
“We are so pleased to be an official town board — an important step in Stowe’s continued commitment to arts and culture,” said Rachel Moore, council chair and executive director of the Helen Day Art Center. “We are looking forward to being more involved as a council for town planning and in seeking new cross-sector partnerships to make the arts more visible, inclusive, and accessible to all the residents and visitors of this wonderful community.”
Notable achievements of the council include Stowe Arts Week, a townwide summer celebration of art exhibits and performances. It has worked closely with other organizations in Stowe, including Helen Day, Stowe Performing Arts, Spruce Peak Performing Arts, the Jewish Community of Greater Stowe, and Stowe Area Association.
For more information, go to stoweartsandculture.org.
