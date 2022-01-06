Stowe artist Robert Fahey has works in four upcoming shows: “2021 Arts Connect” at Catamount Arts in St. Johnsbury through April 10; “2002 Selected Artwork Studios” at Red Mill Gallery, Vermont Studio Center, Johnson, Jan. 10 to Feb. 25; “Face It” at Studio Place Arts, Main Floor, Barre, Jan. 26 through March 5; and “Tracks” at Jericho Town Hall, through April 2022.
Check gallery websites for days and times.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.