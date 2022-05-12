The Current in Stowe has been awarded $15,000 to support community-based and collaborative murals on Stowe’s public recreation path and at Stowe Middle School through the Vermont Arts Council’s 2022 Animating Infrastructure program.
“We are proud to support inspiring public art projects in five Vermont communities,” said Vermont Arts Council executive director Karen Mittelman. “Investing in imaginative community spaces is especially meaningful now when we are all hungry to gather again. Together, these five projects demonstrate the powerful impact of art and creativity in activating our public places.”
The grants support community art projects where public art is integrated into existing or proposed infrastructure improvements, encouraging applicants to think beyond the ordinary, envisioning new buildings, roads, bridges and other public spaces that have the potential for artistic enhancement that creates unique places where people want to live, work, visit and play.
The intent is to enhance a sense of community pride and identity, to foster social connections, and to improve the livability and vibrancy of Vermont downtowns, villages, and neighborhoods.
The other four projects include:
• Howard Center, Burlington: $9,200 to support a public art installation in Burlington’s South End with artists living with and affected by mental illness or addiction.
• Orleans County Historical Society, Brownington: $11,000 to support public art installations along the Alexander Twilight Trail.
• Town of Lyndon: $15,000 to support an artistic sculpture and light installation at the Sanborn Covered Bridge.
• Town of Springfield: $15,000 to support a sculpture of David M. Smith’s mid-late 1800s clothespin in Comtu Cascade Park.
The program has supported 24 projects in 23 towns and 12 counties in Vermont.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.