St. John’s in the Mountains, 1994 Mountain Road, Stowe, will inaugurate its Performing and Visual Arts Series with the work of Stowe residents, Maryellen Sullivan and Robert Fahey.
Sullivan’s work, “Rhythm,” offers a delightful group of colorful abstract paintings, created primarily in acrylic.
Fahey’s work, “Pairs,” presents photographic images in pairs related by subject, language, concept, or idea.
The opening reception will be held Tuesday, June 27, from 5:30-7 p.m.
Following the reception, the exhibit will be open Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. and Sundays from noon until 2 p.m. through July 30.
Reception and exhibit are free and open to the public. Donations are greatly appreciated.
