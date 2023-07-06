Artist Shiao-Ping Wang sees beauty in connections: nature, art, sound, language and thoughts.
Applying signs, symbols and patterns, her carefully created images feel like they are part of a bigger world.
Wang, a Taiwanese American, studied art in New York City. Her work has been exhibited internationally, received many awards, and it is a part of numerous collections.
She her work at “Seeing Beauty: Painting by Shiao-Ping Wang” at the Highland Center for the Arts in Greensboro through July 9.
More at highlandartsvt.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.