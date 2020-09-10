“As it Happens,” an exhibit by Stowe artist Seb Sweatman, will be on exhibit in the Folley Hall Gallery at River Arts, 74 Pleasant Street, Morrisville, through Nov. 6.
Sweatman is an abstract painter influenced and inspired by the Abstract Expressionist movement. He was born in Johannesburg, South Africa. At 10, he emigrated from South Africa and the family moved to England, then Canada and finally the United States.
“My paintings are about life. I am interested in depth. I am interested in light. I love color. I am interested in movement; some parts of the canvas are slow and others are fast. Some parts are stationary. I am also interested in the process, which can be random, repeated or directed by new implements,” he said.
Gallery hours are Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
For more information call (802) 888-1261 or visit riverartsvt.org.
