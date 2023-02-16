This February, River Arts opens a collaborative exhibition defining what “home” means through miniatures, woodworking, textiles and paintings. The project, “Home and How We Make It,” will be the subject of an opening reception on Thursday, Feb. 23, 5:30-7:30 p.m., and features the work of more than 30 artists, organizations and students.
The Folley Hall will highlight 30 miniature rooms that have been created by local artists and art enthusiasts. Rooms are also represented by individuals from organizations with unique perspectives on home such as the Clarina Howard Nichols Center, Forest Hill Residential Care Home, Lamoille Neighbors, Jewish Community of Greater Stowe, Lamoille Family Center and Peoples Academy art students.
While the rooms in Folley Hall depict interior visions of home, the paintings in the space will reflect landscapes and exteriors of home.
“We are thrilled to be able to bring together so many visions of home reflected from our community,” said executive director Stephanie Drews-Sheldon. “The idea of ‘home’ is such a universal thought but a concept with so many interpretations and aesthetic visions. From minimalist spaces to rooms packed with all the comforts, color and design one can imagine, it’s easy to visit each of these creations over and over and still miss a beautiful detail.”
River Arts’ Copley Studio downstairs will continue the idea of home through artist Pamela Willson’s textiles and paintings. Willson utilizes many foraged materials such as wool shorn close to home, pigments and glaze ingredients that were grown or gathered from her backyard.
The alcove area of Copley Studio will highlight the work of five Vermont Woodworking School students, exhibiting woodworking pieces made for the home, using wood found locally or from their home space.
The show will run until June 1.
