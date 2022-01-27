River Arts in Morristown presents two upcoming exhibits, one that explores justice and one that looks at the connections between women.
Oral history is the oldest form of historical study, and art is the oldest tool for appealing to human emotion. “Listening Outside the Lines” is a multimedia group exhibition exploring what it means to be a person of the global majority in Vermont using oral history and inspired art.
The exhibit will feature oral histories as well as visual art and poetry from artists Sarah Audsley, Alexa Herrera Condry, Harlan Mack, Crystal Stokes, Isadora Snapp and Madeleine Ziminsky.
“Listening Outside the Lines” is part of the Lamoille Art & Justice Project, which merges public art, oral histories, podcasting and literature to foster connection and community in Vermont across generations.
“Listening Outside the Lines is on display through April 9 in the Folley Hall Gallery.
Also through April 9, Kathy Black presents her paintings in “Women and Girls,” on display in the Copley Studio Gallery.
In her latest work, Black poses the question — “Can we think about female power without clashing with expectations of motherhood and femininity?”— which is inspired by two related threads: the experience of changing perspectives and exploring the connections that run between women at different points of life.
Her paintings look at roles women and girls take on to explore and think about how they might be or what they might do.
An artist talk and opening reception for both shows will be held with limited capacity on Thursday, Jan. 27, 5:30-7:30 p.m.
For more information call (802) 888-1261 or visit their website at riverartsvt.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.