The Lamoille Restorative Center JOBS program is curating a community art show at the Lanpher Memorial Library titled “Waking Up to Social Change” to address issues involving racism, poverty, gender equity, LGBTQ and mental health.
Local artists in all mediums can submit work for the show by Friday, Dec. 3, by 3 p.m.
“The JOBS program works with youth to develop employment skills which tackles poverty at its roots by teaching youth who might not otherwise have the resources to secure and sustain stable employment,” said Amethyst, 20, of Morrisville, one of the apprentices working on the exhibit.
If interested or seeking more information, contact Jude Mathison at jobslamoille@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.