Blessed Sacrament Church is doing restoration work on its exterior panels.
Matt Strong, assisted by parishioners Lynn and Mary Altadonna, are currently working on the last of 12 panels.
Strong scrapes off the old paint and varnish down to the original raw pine, then sands and sketches the original work of artist, Andre Girard, using photos from a 1951 issue of Vermont Life magazine. The paint is then applied with fine oil brushes. Last, two coats of varnish are applied to help protect the panels from the harsh environment.
With regular upkeep of light sanding and reapplying the varnish every two years it is hoped that this work will last a decade or more.
The 75-year-old church is dedicated to Joseph Dutton, whose cause for sainthood has been opened by Bishop Larry Silva of Hawaii. Dutton volunteered to serve the lepers on Molokai for 44 years following his enlistment in the Civil War. The panels depict life on Molokai.
Dutton’s 180th birthday was celebrated in Stowe in April.
