Local photography group f/7 offers a compelling and vibrant exhibition, “Reflecting on Reflections,” that includes the works of photographers Lisa Dimondstein, Annie Tiberio, Elliot Burg, Julie Parker, Sandra Shenk and Rob Spring at River Arts through Aug. 18.
These six photographers, all from central Vermont, are the members of the f/7 creative group. Named for a frequently used photography ratio of a camera’s focal length to the diameter of the aperture, f/7 organized in 2013. The photographers came together to share ideas and perspectives, critique and support each other’s work and stretch their artistic horizons.
Through the lens of camera, and exploring glass, water and sky, these artists have created new worlds within their visual fields.
“Reflections vary, depending on the light’s color, angle and intensity, as it interacts with water, ice and other shiny surfaces,” said Shenk on her creative works. “Depending on the shape and movement of the surface, the reflected light may distort what we see into a visual wonderland. These reflections stop me in their tracks and entice me to look in new ways. In playing with the color of light and using multiple exposures and different white balances, one can experiment with this reflective reality even more. Photographing reflections unlocks my imagination and creative potential. That is the fun and joy of it.”
These images, from places both local and far, share the elusive quality of reflection, with several artworks expanding past a flat surface to tell their story.
Parker’s “One Small Pebble” has an elongated format that spills out from the wall like the water reflection it embodies, with a river stone adding to the dimensional quality of the work.
A reception for “Reflecting on Reflections” will be held Friday, on June 30, 5:30-7:30 p.m. at River Arts, 47 Pleasant St., Morrisville. The photographers will be on hand for a lively discussion.
To learn more, visit riverartsvt.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.