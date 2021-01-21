Through April 9, Tuesday-Saturday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
Anne Cummings is a Vermont eco artist, creating work from recycled, reused and repurposed materials, with the intent of making art that minimizes its impact on the environment and educates the viewer about environmental issues. The work includes pieces from a variety of series, which were created over a span of the last half dozen years to the present.
74 Pleasant St., Morrisville.
(802) 888-1261 or riverartsvt.org.
