Mark Higley, R-Lowell, escorting two draft horses at his farm, and Rep. Maxine Grad, D-Moretown, are two of the state legislators Rebecca Silbernagel photographed for an exhibit that ends Jan. 31 at the Statehouse cafeteria, 111 State St., Montpelier.
The cafeteria is open weekdays from 8 to 4:30. Silbernagel started what she calls “The Happy Place Project” in 2018, photographing state lawmakers at home or a place in their district that’s important to them. She has completed 31 photo sessions so far. Silbernagel’s day job is in the House clerk’s office at the Statehouse. To view “The Happy Place Project” photographs and to read lawmakers’ narratives, visit Facebook and search for “Vermont Lawmakers in Portrait.”