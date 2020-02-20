The Spruce Peak exhibit “The Art of Sound” is part of a yearlong initiative by the Vermont Curators Group that will ultimately present three dozen different exhibitions all over the state.
The project is called “2020 Vision: Seeing the World Through Technology” and is already well underway a month and half into the 2020s.
“This project will push the boundaries of what it means to have conversations about technology, innovation and culture in Vermont,” the project’s organizers said in announcing the initiative. “Chosen to represent the ways that technology is changing our world, this timely theme juxtaposes ideas of traditional Yankee ingenuity with exploration of visibility and expression that are relevant to our present day.”
Exhibits in “2020 Vision” currently showing:
• Champlain College in Burlington has an exhibit that remembers old video games, with a title any self-respecting Nintendo fan will smile at: “A Link to the Past: Decades of Digital Games.” The exhibit runs through Feb. 28, and then it’s game over.
• At the Billings Farm and Museum in Woodstock, “Windows to the Past” showcases the evolution of Vermont’s farming technologies, runs through the end of the year.
• Also through the end of the year, the Fairbanks Museum and Planetarium in St. Johnsbury hosts “Inside Out: Hidden Art in Natural History Collections,” using some of the museum’s many taxidermy pieces.
• The Montshire Museum of Science in Norwich has “Elements of Glass: From the Workshop of Simon Pearce,” which explores the process of turning sand to glass, “examining the intersection of science and design.” Through March 29.
There’s also another exhibit in Stowe: “Love Letters” at the Helen Day Art Center. That’s where the first of five 2020 Vision keynote events takes place, promising to “deepen the theme’s exploration of visibility, inquiry, observation, and innovation.”
The Helen Day keynote event is March 20, an expert panel discussion titled “Love Letters: Art, Innovation, & Relationships Through the Lens of Technology.”
The March 20 event coincides with the opening of the art center’s Art Lab, which will include both laser cutting equipment and a printmaking press and studio, along with a new Art Lounge.
For more information on the “2020 Vision” project, look for brochures at any of the participating exhibitions, or visit vermontcuratorsgroup.com.