Join The Current on Thursday, Jan. 26, from 5-7 p.m. for an opening reception for “Tierra Dentro,” a solo exhibition by Esperanza Cortés.
Enjoy conversation with the artist, live music, wine, and hors d’oeuvres at this free and family friendly event.
Cortés is a Colombian-born multidisciplinary artist based in New York City whose poetically and intricately crafted sculptural installations and mixed media paintings are inspired by folk art traditions, rituals, music and dance of the Americas.
Through the work, Cortés reconsiders the social and historical narratives of colonialism and raises critical questions about the politics of erasure and exclusion.
More at thecurrentnow.org.
