Pianist Diana Fanning makes a solo appearance in Stowe Performing Arts’ Noon Music in May series Wednesday, May 19, in Stowe Community Church.
She has performed on the series many times as part of the Davydov-Fanning Duo, with cellist Dieuwke Davydov. Her program will include music of Maurice Ravel, Frederic Chopin and Franz Schubert. It will be repeated in Paris in 2022.
Fanning has toured extensively as a solo performer and chamber musician throughout the U.S. and in England, France, Austria, Switzerland, Holland, the Czech Republic, Canada and Germany. In recent years she has performed at the Schloss Leopoldskron (“Sound of Music” castle) in Salzburg, and in Prague at the invitation of the International Dvorak Society.
After a solo recital in Munich, a critic wrote that “Diana Fanning stunned her listeners with the rich spectrum of subtle colors and tonal nuances she revealed. Her recital seized the audience with a veritable deep magic.” She has performed on numerous occasions as a concerto soloist with the Vermont Symphony Orchestra.
She was featured as soloist in a performance of Beethoven’s Piano Concerto No. 3 in the debut concert of the Champlain Philharmonic Orchestra and was invited back for performances of Gershwin’s “Rhapsody in Blue.”
As a chamber musician, Fanning has been a guest artist with the Takacs, the Jupiter and the Alexander String quartets, and with ensembles from Point Counterpoint music camp, which she owned and directed for 10 years with her husband Emory Fanning. As a member of the Davydov-Fanning Duo with the outstanding cellist Dieuwke Davydov, she has performed widely in the U.S., completed eight concert tours of Europe, and recorded for Radio Netherlands.
She is an affiliate artist at Middlebury College in Vermont.
This season’s Noon Music in May series is presented in loving memory of the late Irene Bareau, a classically-trained musician, a passionate supporter of the arts and the primary benefactor for Noon Music in May for many years. Hers family will continue to fund the series.
As seating for the concert series is limited this year, reservations and COVID protocols are required. Attendance is open to fully-vaccinated attendees only. Send your name, complete contact information and proof of vaccinations to info@stoweperformingarts.com.
All requested information and reservations must be received by midnight on Monday prior to each concert. You may reserve space for one or more dates in one email. Seating will be assigned. Plan to arrive at the church between 11:30 and 11:55 a.m.
