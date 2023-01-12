Join Chris Copley as he interviews graphic artist Scott Lenhardt for the latest round of the Red Bench Speaker Series on Thursday, Jan. 19 at 7 p.m.
This Zoom presentation by the Vermont Ski and Snowboard Museum will spotlight the new exhibit “Scott Lenhardt: Artistic Contributions to Burton Snowboards 1994 to Present.”
Lenhardt, an artist from West Rupert, will speak about his work that includes over 55 snowboard graphics that he’s created for Burton over the last three decades. He’ll share stories about his work and collaborations with riders like Ross Powers and Danny Davis.
Lenhardt has done work for Phish, Nike, Adidas, Mountain Dew and more. He’s also known for his pet portraits and a humorous series called “Twenty-Four Hour Woman,” but is best known for his work with Burton.
Chris Copley is a 20-year Burton veteran as the pro team manager and announcer for the U.S. Open at Stratton. He has a history of witnessing, commenting upon and heckling the best riders in the world. Have your questions ready for the evening-ending audience Q&A.
RSVP at bit.ly/3ZeWMLL to receive an invite. A donation of $10 is encouraged.
