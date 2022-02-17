“Nature’s Images Reimagined,” a collection of nature photographs that explore the subtly of color by Paul Haverstick runs through March 5 at Axel’s Gallery and Frame Shop, Waterbury.
Using computer technology Haverstick reinvents ordinary photographs into color and shape fields and finds endless possibilities.
In this exhibit, he used photographs of the elements stone, water and plants and reimagined them into a collection of new images.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.