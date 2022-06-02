Stowe residents will soon be able to enjoy murals highlighting local racial justice efforts painted directly on Stowe’s recreation path and the exterior of Stowe Middle School.

The murals, which will be designed and painted by Vermont-based artist collective Juniper Creative Arts, are inspired by the public activism efforts led by the Lamoille Art & Justice Project over the past year.

“Public art created with intention and that celebrates historically marginalized people has the potential of enriching the lives of everyone who comes in contact and engages with it,” said Jennifer Herrera Condry of Juniper Creative Arts, “It can also improve the sociocultural dynamics of a community.”

Community celebrations will be held Friday, June 3 at 1:45 p.m. at Stowe Middle School, and on the Stowe Recreation Path Saturday, July 23 at 4 p.m.

The Lamoille Art & Justice Project is a collaboration between Vermont artists, activists, schools, towns and nonprofits, whose goal is to build understanding of racial justice issues, elevate the voices of people of color, and foster community connection through public art.

Their work includes podcasts and reading groups and can be found on at lamoilleartandjustice.com.

Juniper Creative Arts co-founder Will Kasso Condry said of their murals, “Our work centers the lives and experiences of descendants of the African diaspora and offers hope for a future where people of the global majority can thrive, feel welcome and have a strong sense of belonging in a state that is 94 percent white.”

Fundraising and administration of the Stowe murals is supported by The Current, a center for contemporary art located in Stowe. The Current has worked with project collaborators to secure grant funding from the Vermont Arts Council, and launched a crowdfunding campaign. More at bit.ly/3GtkGKO.

Said Stowe town manager Charles Safford: “The Stowe Selectboard recently adopted a declaration of inclusion. They want to ensure Stowe is a welcoming community, and art is a great way to message inclusivity.”