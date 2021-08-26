Join artist Meleko Mokgosi and Ugochukwu-Smooth Nzewi, the Steven and Lisa Tananbaum curator in the department of painting and sculpture at the Museum of Modern Art (MoMA) in New York, for an intimate conversation in the gallery of The Current, Saturday, Aug. 28. 5:30-7:30 p.m., 90 Pond St., Stowe.
Mokgosi’s current show at the contemporary art gallery, “Scripto-visual,” is “a neologism that comes from the combination of image and textual work,” and continues the artist’s exploration concerning “the links between these two elements in relation to the politics of representation.”
This program was rescheduled from an earlier time and is free and open to the public. Masks are required when inside the gallery. A limited-edition poster designed by the artist will be available free of charge at the event. More at thecurrentnow.org.
This story has been updated since originally reported as the event was rescheduled to Saturday, Aug. 28.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.