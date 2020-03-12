“Mindscapes” exhibit
Painting by Katerina Hrdlicka

“Mindscapes,” an exhibit of art by Katerina Hrdlicka of Morristown, is on display through April 21 at River Arts, 74 Pleasant St., Morrisville, 9 to 4.

An artist reception will be held Thursday, March 26, 5 to 7 p.m. Vermont landscapes burst with color and voluptuous shapes as Hrdlicka ponders: What happens when the mind’s eye brings joy to the painter’s brush? Hrdlicka set out to be a scientist, to find order in the world. She took a similar approach to art, but realized that, for her, it was empty. Searching for herself, deconstructing the realism, she learned to let go, to let the shapes reveal themselves. Information: riverartsvt.org.

Tags

We invest in the community. Invest in us.

Show us you enjoyed this content by becoming a newspaper subscriber.

Comment Policy

We use a Facebook Comments Plugin for commenting. No personal harassment, abuse or hate speech is permitted. Comments should be 1000 characters or fewer. We moderate every comment. Please go to our Terms of Use/Privacy Policy "Posting Rules and Interactivity" for more information.