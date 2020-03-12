“Mindscapes,” an exhibit of art by Katerina Hrdlicka of Morristown, is on display through April 21 at River Arts, 74 Pleasant St., Morrisville, 9 to 4.
An artist reception will be held Thursday, March 26, 5 to 7 p.m. Vermont landscapes burst with color and voluptuous shapes as Hrdlicka ponders: What happens when the mind’s eye brings joy to the painter’s brush? Hrdlicka set out to be a scientist, to find order in the world. She took a similar approach to art, but realized that, for her, it was empty. Searching for herself, deconstructing the realism, she learned to let go, to let the shapes reveal themselves. Information: riverartsvt.org.