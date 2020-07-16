Paintings by Martin Bromirski, who lives in Vermont, are on exhibit at the Red Mill Gallery, Vermont Studio Center, Johnson, through July 29.
Bromirski holds a bachelor of fine arts from the University of the Arts in Philadelphia, has participated in three Vermont Studio Center programs, and has exhibited widely.
The show is open by appointment only.
To schedule a viewing, email galleries@vermontstudiocenter.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.