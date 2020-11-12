Spruce Peak Arts hosts the group exhibition “Looking Outward,” featuring artists Trevor Corp, Robert Gold, Dominique Gustin, Rob Hitzig, Harlan Mack, and Sean Clute and Otto Muller of Rural Noise Ensemble, through Feb. 28, Spruce Peak Performing Arts Center, 122 Hourglass Lane, by appointment.
The exhibition includes outdoor sculpture and banners as well as two video installations and poetry viewable from the outdoors. In addition, mixed media works, photography and sculpture will be lit in the windows to view while visiting Spruce Peak.
The artists are responding to the current social, political and pandemic climate, as well as finding ways to connect and be hopeful as we all navigate the future.
Exploring identity, connection to nature, colors and texture, with an urgency to create and connect, are prevalent in this collection of work.
“Looking Outward” features Trevor Corp’s mixed media works, which have a unique texture and graphic quality, and Robert Gold’s photographic and mixed media portraits, which utilize super-saturation of color and abstraction to reveal the unconscious. Dominique Gustin’s poem “Together – Alone,” coupled with her video installation, evokes, in her words, “mesmerizing images of nature juxtaposed with slow motion of camera angles ... conveying the surreal and unsettled quality of the 2020 summer experience.”
Harlan Mack’s sculpture, wood constructions, and mixed media works reveal a mini-retrospective of his work over the last few years. Harlan’s recent body of work incorporates brightly painted reclaimed wooden fence and blackened forged steel, constructed into symbolic references depicted within his narrative future.
Rounding out the exhibition is a sound/video installation “Contamination” by Rural Noise Ensemble. Artists Sean Clute and Otto Muller dive into a third nature with an unexpected layer of color and dialogue, urging the viewer to consider that “changing with circumstances is the stuff of survival.”
Sean Clute adds the thought, “There is a cool air emerging from the north. A reminder that everything is in flux. And with movement is hope.”
To make an appointment to view the exhibition in a socially distanced setting, contact curator Kelly Holt at kholt@sprucepeakarts.org. Viewing from outdoors is welcome at any time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.