Green Mountain Technology and Career Center student Violette Martin is one of the winners in the 40th Congressional art competition.
She won an honorable mention for “Basin,” which was selected from a field of 160 entries from students across Vermont.
“I am amazed by the creativity of talented young artists across Vermont,” Rep. Peter Welch said. “Congratulations to Violette for her beautiful work. She clearly has a bright future in the arts.”
The congressional art competition is a nationwide high-school visual art competition initiated in 1981 by then-Rep. Jim Jeffords to celebrate and encourage the artistic talent of young people from across the country.
