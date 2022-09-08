“Land & Light & Water & Air” and “Let Us Introduce You,” two shows at Bryan Memorial Gallery, open Thursday, Sept. 8.
An opening reception and awards announcement will be held Thursday, Sept. 15, 5-8 p.m. at the gallery.
This year marks the 15th year of “Land & Light & Water & Air” and is the gallery’s signature exhibition carrying on the tradition of artists who have come to Vermont to paint for over 100 years.
This year’s show features Vermont, New England and northeastern traditional landscape paintings from over 95 artists in the main gallery.
In addition to the Charles Movalli Medal for Excellence, Alden Bryan Best in Show gold medal, and other awards, there are three new prize categories this year: Best Young Artist under 35, Best New Artist and Viewer’s Choice.
Presented in the middle room gallery for the third year, “Let Us Introduce You” features work of five established artists who have not shown at the Bryan Gallery before: Robin Reynolds, Ellen Hopkins Fountain, Kate Follett, Ella Delyanis and Caroline Loftus.
