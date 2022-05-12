Mae Searles of Lamoille Union High School was first-place winner in the 41st Congressional Art Competition for her collage “An Unfortunate Truth.”
Her work was selected by judges from a field of more than 130 entries from students across Vermont.
“I’m inspired by the ambition, creativity and resilience of these young artists,” said Rep. Peter Welch in announcing the awards. “The last two years have been challenging for all of us, in particular our youth. The artwork submitted by these Vermonters is a testament to the perseverance of our communities. I congratulate each of our entrants for their strength and creativity and look forward to seeing Mae’s work hanging in the Capitol.”
The Congressional art competition is a nationwide high school visual art competition initiated in 1981 by then-Rep. Jim Jeffords to celebrate and encourage the artistic talent of young people from across the country. High school students from across the country submit entries to their representatives. Panels of local artists in each congressional district select the winners. Winning pieces are displayed for a year in the tunnel between the U.S. Capitol and House office buildings — a route traveled daily by members of Congress, their staff and visitors from around the world.
Additionally, all Vermont students who participated in the competition have been offered automatic admission to the Vermont Governor’s Institute on the Arts, a two-week intensive arts program for Vermont high school students.
An honorable mention went to Vivien Sorce, Champlain Valley Union High School for her work, “Pin It to My Soul If Need Be.” Anna Leigh Kayhart, also of Lamoille Union, won the county award for “Hidden in Plain Sight.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.