The Julian Scott Memorial Gallery at Northern Vermont University-Johnson hosts a retrospective exhibit of mixed-media work by the late Cynthia Bowler of Vermont, through March 13, at 337 College Hill, Johnson.
Also on display is work by Bryce Berggren, Kelly Glentz Brush, Sean Clute, Isaac Eddy, Robby Gilbert, Ken Leslie, Michael Mahnke, Mary Martin, Kate Renner, Phillip Robertson, Joe Salerno, Shona Sladyk, Tara Thacker, Barclay Tucke and Victoria Zolnoski. The gallery is open 10 to 6 Tuesday to Friday, 10 to 4 Saturday and during performances. northernvermont.edu.