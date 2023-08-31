Johnson art gallery hosts Tiny Fireworks reception

Minėmå Gallery in Johnson presents a closing reception for Tiny Fireworks, a group show of 14 women artists, on Sunday, Sept. 10 from 2-3 p.m.
Tiny Fireworks brings together small-sized paintings/works on paper in the styles of abstraction, geometric and narrative painting. The salon-style presentation is informed by the variety of painting styles and their poetic connections. The show’s title, Tiny Fireworks, is borrowed from a passage in Mary Oliver’s poem Hummingbirds.
Light refreshments will be served. Free and open to the public. Minėmå Gallery is located at 2 Lower Main St. in Johnson. Information: minemagallery.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.