Highland Center for the Arts hosts bird collages by Gabrielle Dietzel and a bird anthology by Howard Norman, July 15 to Aug. 11, 2875 Hardwick St., Greensboro.
An opening reception will be held Sunday, July 16, 3-5 p.m., with poetry readings, in the theater at 4 p.m. with Tom Absher, Jane Shore, Nadell Fishman, Scudder Parker, Mary Elder Jacobson and Jody Gladding.
More at highlandartsvt.org.
