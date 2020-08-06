“Dona Ann McAdams: Perform-ative Acts,” now showing at the Helen Day Art Center in Stowe, features photographs from McAdams expansive oeuvre over the last 40 years featuring essential documentation of the avant-garde performance and queer liberation scenes in New York in the 1980s and 1990s, humane in situ portraits of those with cognitive disabilities, cloistered nuns, hot walkers at the race track, Appalachians and farmers, as well as luminous photos of horses, oxen and goats.
See McAdams work at the Helen Day, now reopened to the public by appointment.
In the mid-1970s, McAdams was inspired by her friendship with civil rights icon Harvey Milk to use her camera to encourage social change. She photographed the “NEA Four,” performance artists whose work became the focus of conservative outrage in the early 1990s.
Images from this series are included in the exhibition, as are McAdams’ photographs of anti-nuclear protests, AIDS activism, people living with mental illness, nuns from St. Mary’s Convent, and more.
A longtime New York City resident, McAdams now lives on a goat farm in Sandgate, Vt.
The exhibit runs through Nov. 14. Reserve a private experience at bit.ly/hdacticket.
