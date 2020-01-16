“Love Letters,” a group exhibition of internationally renowned and established artists, opens today, Thursday, Jan. 16, at the Helen Day Art Center, 90 Pond St., Stowe.
Artists in this exhibition include Louise Bourgeois, Robert Buck, Molly Davies, Jim Dine, Tracey Emin, Jeroen Nelemans, and John Killacky, Eiko Otake and Brian Stevenson.
The exhibit runs until April 18.
An opening reception tonight runs from 5 to 7, with artist talks by Molly Davies, John Killacky and Jeroen Nelemans. Admission is free.
The group exhibition celebrates the concept of love and relationships with artists working before and during the digital era. The work illustrates love as both memory, honor, hope, call to action, and a global changemaker.
Work includes video, photography, drawing, mixed media and painting.
Among other events related to the exhibit:
• Thursday, March 12, 5:30-7 p.m., panel discussion on art and technology with Sean Clute (artist, professor at Northern Vermont University), Molly Davies (artist), Jeroen Nelemans (artist) and Brian Mernoff (MIT museum education coordinator), free.
• Thursday, April 9, 5:30-7 p.m.: Vermeer, Love, and the Camera Obscura, a lecture by UVM prof Stephanie Glickman, free.
The Helen Day is open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 to 5. The public is welcome, free.
Information: 253-8358, director@helenday.com, helenday.com.