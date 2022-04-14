Craftsbury painter Paul Gruhler exhibits in a new show entitled “Harmonics” at the Vermont Supreme Court Gallery, 111 State St., Montpelier, starting Monday, May 2.
Influenced throughout his long artistic career by the Abstract Expressionist and Geometric Abstraction movements, Gruhler’s work is meticulously rendered — minimal, bold and engaging. Each painting, drawing and paper collage in “Harmonics” demonstrates a hard-edge of line with strong tones of saturated color and dynamic nonrepresentational energy within Gruhler’s perennial narrative.
One of the featured pieces in the collection, “Chelsea Series #27,” displays a powerful composition of three large blue rectangles divided by two yellow and green lines to separate each shape. With great precision, Gruhler completes the piece with a red/orange line at the bottom of the painting, producing a bit of a surprise.
All Gruhler’s works command the attention of the viewer and frequently contain subtle and unexpected visual surprises.
Accompanying the exhibition will be a limited-edition book of the same name, “Harmonics: 60 Years of Life in Art.” Designed in 2020 by Linda Mirabile of RavenMark, it includes a perceptive essay by Shelburne Museum curator Carolyn Bauer and provides an overview of Gruhler’s long career.
“From the beginning, my work has experimented with variations of color and their relationship to form,” Gruhler said. “There is nothing pre-planned in any of my pieces. In developing the colors for each work, I mix a little bit at a time. Once I finish with a specific color, I can never replicate it.”
For over 60 years Gruhler has produced an extensive collection work, all within the framework of geometric abstraction, in which the deliberative arrangement of color, line, texture and scale have the aim of evoking sensations of harmony.
There will be a reception and book signing with the artist on Friday, May 6, 4:30-6 p.m. The show runs through June 30 and the court is open weekdays 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.
