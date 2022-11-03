Middlesex artist Axel Stohlberg weaves together the concept of dwelling and place in a thematic collection of collages and sculptures in a solo exhibition at the Vermont Supreme Court Gallery in Montpelier.
“HOUSE,” which runs through December, presents abstractions with bold geometric and organic shapes and dramatic lines that result in strong, solid planes. Stohlberg has worked as a mixed media artist for over 50 years. Many of his pieces combine several artforms or materials in one piece.
“If you ask me what I love most about being an artist, it is the search, the experimental spirit embedded in my practice, and the feeling of discovery defined by the rare moments when I surprise myself. My life experience forms the conviction that creative insight follows from a willingness to push materiality and methods of making,” he said.
“This is an insightful exhibition. Axel leaves it up to the viewer to create their own narrative for each piece. He weaves a story of personal growth, influenced by a sense of belonging and safety within each space,” said Vermont state curator David Schutz.
Stohlberg has exhibited nationally and is collected internationally.
He attended the School of Visual Arts in New York City, and The Art Institute of Boston.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.