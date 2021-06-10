A solo exhibition of new mixed media works by artist Melora Griffis is on display at 571 Projects, 56 Park Street, Stowe, through July.
Executed in the fraught days heightened by anxiety around a global pandemic and social justice issues, Griffis’ work obliquely alludes to a possible joining and mending of divisions. The exhibition takes cues from a structure that links the United States and Canada, a crossing that holds childhood memories for the artist, who grew up in Buffalo and grounds her exploration in reflection, boundaries, symbolism and connection.
Peace Bridge is also the title of a magisterial, large scale mixed media work created for the exhibition, and it is supported by a selection of smaller mixed media works including paintings on tree trunk slices.
More at 571projects.com.
