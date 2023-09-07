John Killacky and Sean Clute will present a series of original Fluxus films on loop on Thursday, Sept. 14, at 5 p.m. as part of Currently Speaking series at The Current in Stowe.
The films will be followed by a presentation on the history of the Fluxus art movement during which they will discuss renowned artists such as Yoko Ono and Nam June Paik, whose provocative actions challenged existing art norms in the 1960s.
Following the presentation, the pair will showcase their collaborative 14-minute video, “FLUX,” which was inspired by this seminal but forgotten art movement and then hold a brief Q&A.
The 1960s Fluxus art movement included unconventional artists, inspired by Marcel Duchamp and John Cage, who created intermedia performative events that utilized simple and playful instructions and welcomed others to participate in, as well.
These artists challenged the very notion of authorship and how art is made, presented and received. Their radical aesthetic notions influenced subsequent happenings, performance art events, and postmodernist works where distinctions between art and life were erased, and common day activities celebrated.
More at thecurrentnow.org.
