The Fleming Museum of Art hosts three spring exhibitions, “Let’s Have a Ball (Wood Gaylor and the New York Art Scene, 1913–1936),” “Warp: War Rugs of Afghanistan,” and “Animal Transformations,” through May 8, 61 Colchester Ave., Burlington.
In “Let’s Have a Ball!”, peek behind the scenes through the vibrant paintings of Wood Gaylor (1883–1957): A grand hall bedecked with flags and murals, costumed revelers perform a choreographed skit around a giant papier-mâché bird. Pioneering modern artists ride hobbyhorses, practice silly dances, wear clown makeup, party on the deck of a ship, and lounge together by a Maine lake. “Warp” documents stylized representations of political figures, Kalashnikovs, architectural landmarks, tanks amid colorful floral and geometric patterns by Afghan weavers, while “Animal Transformations” displays an array of animal-related objects from the Fleming’s extensive collections. Information: uvm.edu/fleming.