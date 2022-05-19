Artist Katie Runde’s Alexander Twilight portrait she painted now hangs in the Vermont Statehouse.
Twilight was the first African American state legislator in the United States, he graduated from Middlebury College in 1823 — probably the first African American college graduate in the country — and within a few years moved to Brownington to serve as the principal of the Orleans County Grammar School.
In 1836 Twilight constructed a four-story stone dormitory and classroom structure called Athenian Hall (today’s Old Stone House Museum) and that same year was elected to represent the Brownington in the Vermont General Assembly in its new Statehouse in Montpelier.
His portrait now hangs in its main lobby.
