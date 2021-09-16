Stowe photographer Robert Fahey is the featured artist for the month of September at the Penny Cluse Cafe, 169 Cherry St., Burlington.
Landscape, abstract and nature photographs in black and white as well as color images can be viewed through Sept. 30.
