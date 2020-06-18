Seven sculptures will be installed in Stowe village as part of the annual “Exposed!” outdoor art exhibit organized by the Helen Day Art Center.
The installations have been approved by the Stowe Select Board, and the works — all by Vermont artists — will be in place by June 25, said Rachel Moore, executive director of the art center.
The exhibit runs until October 31.
Moore said out-of-state artists weren’t included because of travel restrictions, and the Vermont edition of “Exposed!” is a chance to spotlight local artists.
Three sculptures will be in the center’s front lawn at 90 Pond St. A 10-foot-tall obelisk scrawled with words and phrases in ancient languages will stand to the left the walkway leading to the center’s entrance.
A toppled, granite statue of a woman’s torso — 5 feet wide and “suitable for sitting,” according to the description — and a more ambiguous concrete form standing 5 feet tall will also be placed on the lawn.
Two sculptures will be at the beginning of the Stowe Recreation Path behind Stowe Community Church. On the left will be a rusted-steel girder, mangled at one end and twisted around itself, that stands just shy of 8 and a half feet tall. On the right will be a rectangle of hay-colored horsehair standing 14 feet tall and 14 feet across.
The last two pieces will be on the sidewalk near the Vermont Ski and Snowboard Museum at 1 S. Main St. and on the village green at Main and Park streets. One is an androgynous steel figure, and the other a contraption that has moving parts at the top of its 9-foot height.